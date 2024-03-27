BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Gap Up to $29.76

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.76, but opened at $30.49. BridgeBio Pharma shares last traded at $30.08, with a volume of 180,372 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBIO shares. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.74.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at BridgeBio Pharma

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Hannah Valantine sold 2,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $110,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,764 shares in the company, valued at $66,979.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Randal W. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 500.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

