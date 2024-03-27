Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Gap Up to $45.03

Shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $45.03, but opened at $46.23. Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $44.91, with a volume of 17,097,205 shares.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 4.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 472.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after acquiring an additional 227,670 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,459,000. GR Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $948,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

