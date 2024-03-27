Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Given New $32.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Shares of AR stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,592,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,897,888. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.74. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $19.91 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,090.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605 over the last three months. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Antero Resources by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,694,160 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $628,104,000 after buying an additional 173,378 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,045,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $255,045,000 after purchasing an additional 519,552 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,537,261 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $238,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,659,033 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,510 shares during the period. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

