Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $187.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.90.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, reaching $231.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,998. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $218.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.85. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.16, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $160.21 and a twelve month high of $236.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $630.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.75 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total value of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.04, for a total transaction of $3,390,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,301.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 4,350 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.61, for a total value of $837,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,568.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,498 shares of company stock valued at $6,219,253. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after acquiring an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,779,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,538,181,000 after purchasing an additional 323,959 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,315,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,499,000 after buying an additional 289,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,977,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,731,000 after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

