Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Up to $3.98

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.98, but opened at $4.10. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 7,122,283 shares.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.59.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $3,565,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

