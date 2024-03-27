Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.59. Clear Channel Outdoor shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 186,732 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on CCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.16.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $632.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Readystate Asset Management LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 957,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 374,347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 419.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 151,638 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 33,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 345.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 577,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 448,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

