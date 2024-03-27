Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Up to $7.45

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.45, but opened at $7.67. Evotec shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 8,796 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Evotec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Evotec Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Evotec

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at $53,931,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in Evotec by 643.1% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. 5.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

