Roth Mkm Reaffirms Buy Rating for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Shares of NASDAQ PBLA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.65. The stock had a trading volume of 83,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Panbela Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $477.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Panbela Therapeutics by 46,589.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 190,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Panbela Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. 4.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Panbela Therapeutics

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, develops disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with urgent unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidates are Ivospemin (SBP-101), which has completed Phase Ia/Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; FlynpoviTM, a combination of eflornithine (CPP-1X) and sulindac which is in Phase III clinical trials; and Eflornithine, an enzyme-activated irreversible inhibitor of the enzyme ornithine decarboxylase.

