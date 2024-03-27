BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) Short Interest Down 73.4% in March

BIMI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a drop of 73.4% from the February 29th total of 66,800 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BIMI Stock Down 5.1 %

BIMI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.88. The stock had a trading volume of 28,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,080. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16. BIMI has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Get BIMI alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BIMI in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of BIMI by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of BIMI in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BIMI

BIMI Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of medical devices, and pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Wholesale Pharmaceuticals, Wholesale Medical Devices, Medical Services, and Retail Pharmacies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.