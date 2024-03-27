CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Shares Gap Up to $2.94

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.94, but opened at $3.05. CureVac shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 88,991 shares.

CureVac Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.82.

Get CureVac alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,813,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260,031 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,972,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,751,000 after purchasing an additional 761,024 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,239,000 after purchasing an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at $7,391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CureVac by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 330,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.