Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Shares Gap Up to $20.11

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.11, but opened at $20.80. Longboard Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 36,001 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on LBPH. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Longboard Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LBPH

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insider Activity

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.32.

In other news, major shareholder Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 3,978,540 shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $96,479,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 162.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,900,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795,488 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $5,560,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 786,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2,451.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 740,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after acquiring an additional 711,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $4,164,000. Institutional investors own 63.28% of the company’s stock.

About Longboard Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.