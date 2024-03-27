BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the February 29th total of 110,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 201,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Trading Down 18.6 %

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.27. 1,706,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,524. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $731.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.19.

Get BYND Cannasoft Enterprises alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises by 71.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 664,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 277,541 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in BYND Cannasoft Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells proprietary client relationship management software products in Israel. The company owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized enterprises to optimize day-to-day functions, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre, and asset management activities; and develops New Cannabis CRM platform for the medical cannabis industry, as well as manages the construction, licensing, and operation of a cannabis farm and indoor cannabis growing facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.