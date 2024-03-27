Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD) Short Interest Update

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:AMZD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 29th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZD. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $781,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $779,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $632,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC raised its position in Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

AMZD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,381. Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $29.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day moving average is $17.83.

Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares Dividend Announcement

About Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.1672 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th.

The Direxion Daily AMZN Bear 1X Shares ETF (AMZD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Amazon.com, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Amazon stock. AMZD was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

