Short Interest in American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB) Decreases By 83.4%

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the February 29th total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 751,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

American Rebel Stock Performance

NASDAQ AREB traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.30. 12,616 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 749,693. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.38. American Rebel has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $6.49.

Institutional Trading of American Rebel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in American Rebel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Rebel by 149.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 178,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 106,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Rebel in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Rebel Company Profile

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women.

