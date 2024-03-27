Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rises By 207.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the February 29th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Assembly Biosciences stock traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. 4,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,393. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.54.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

