Short Interest in Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Rises By 207.1%

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 207.1% from the February 29th total of 19,600 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Assembly Biosciences
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 587.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 65,768 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 23,654 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.
Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance
Assembly Biosciences Company Profile
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
