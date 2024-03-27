Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 281.3% in March

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 29th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avinger
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger
Avinger Stock Performance
AVGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 2,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00.
About Avinger
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Avinger
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Avinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.