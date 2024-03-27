Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR) Short Interest Up 281.3% in March

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the February 29th total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Avinger in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avinger in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC grew its stake in Avinger by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avinger during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Avinger during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVGR traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.92. 2,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,867. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. Avinger has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

