iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Acquired by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 234,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 648,360. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $108.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.