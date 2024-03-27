Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Sandy Cove Advisors LLC

Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $245.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $248.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $236.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.15.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

