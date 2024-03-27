IFG Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 20,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,924 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 5,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 14,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.70.

ALB traded up $5.84 on Wednesday, reaching $124.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,289,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,626. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $106.69 and a fifty-two week high of $247.44.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

