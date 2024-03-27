Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,610,560,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 153.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.27 and a 12 month high of $99.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.00.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 5 Dividend Kings Stocks to Load Up on Now
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Palantir Technologies: Bearish Sentiment, Bullish Chart Signals
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Hershey Stock Decline: An Opportunity for Investors to Buy
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.