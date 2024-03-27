Insider Buying: Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Challis bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,862.75).

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48.

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd operates and manages olive groves in Boort, Victoria. It produces and sells extra virgin olive oil. The company was formerly known as Redisland Australia Limited and changed its name to Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd in February 2013. Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

