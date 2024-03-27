Insider Buying: Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP) Insider Purchases 500,000 Shares of Stock

Australian Agricultural Projects Ltd (ASX:AAP – Get Free Report) insider Paul Challis bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,500.00 ($6,862.75).
Australian Agricultural Projects Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.48.
About Australian Agricultural Projects
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Australian Agricultural Projects
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Australian Agricultural Projects Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Agricultural Projects and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.