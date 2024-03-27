Insider Selling: Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG) Insider Sells 18,648 Shares of Stock

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited (ASX:MYG – Get Free Report) insider Lindsay Phillips sold 18,648 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.64 ($0.42), for a total transaction of A$11,990.66 ($7,837.04).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Mayfield Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Mayfield Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and telecommunications infrastructure products and services in Australia. It offers switchboards and transportable switch rooms for critical electrical infrastructure. The company also engages in the project management, engineering, design, manufacture, installation, and commissioning of electrical infrastructure.

