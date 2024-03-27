Insider Buying: Transurban Group (ASX:TCL) Insider Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Transurban Group (ASX:TCL – Get Free Report) insider Gary Lennon bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$13.17 ($8.61) per share, with a total value of A$52,676.00 ($34,428.76).

Transurban Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.22.

About Transurban Group

Transurban Group develops, operates, manages, and maintains toll road networks. It operates 22 toll roads in Sydney, Melbourne, and Brisbane in Australia; the Greater Washington area and Montreal, North America. The company is headquartered in Docklands, Australia.

