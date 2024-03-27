Insider Buying: Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE) Insider Purchases 1,739 Shares of Stock

Ashoka India Equity Investment (LON:AIE – Get Free Report) insider Jerome Booth acquired 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 253 ($3.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,399.67 ($5,560.05).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AIE traded up GBX 3.06 ($0.04) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 253.06 ($3.20). The company had a trading volume of 373,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,350. The firm has a market cap of £299.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1,946.94 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 249.85 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 239.42. Ashoka India Equity Investment has a 52-week low of GBX 172 ($2.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 261 ($3.30).

Get Ashoka India Equity Investment alerts:

About Ashoka India Equity Investment

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka India Equity Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.