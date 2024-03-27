BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 129,372 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 129,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 16.32 per share, for a total transaction of 2,111,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,475,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 334,163,636.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,958 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.30 per share, with a total value of 765,415.40.

On Monday, February 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 113,930 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.34 per share, with a total value of 1,861,616.20.

On Thursday, February 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 154,932 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 16.13 per share, with a total value of 2,499,053.16.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 193,297 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.92 per share, with a total value of 3,077,288.24.

On Thursday, February 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 41,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.82 per share, with a total value of 655,928.84.

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.08 per share, with a total value of 1,340,428.80.

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 122,094 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.97 per share, with a total value of 1,949,841.18.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.56 per share, with a total value of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 15.60 per share, with a total value of 834,007.20.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

BMEZ stock traded up 0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching 16.21. The company had a trading volume of 76,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,141. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 15.91 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.78. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 12.93 and a fifty-two week high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMEZ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 9,113.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

