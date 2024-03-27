Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Sells 40,039 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.65), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,150.82).

Phoenix Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 543.80 ($6.87). 2,509,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.76).

Get Phoenix Group alerts:

Phoenix Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,341.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PHNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 630 ($7.96) to GBX 540 ($6.82) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 415 ($5.24) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phoenix Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617 ($7.80).

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PHNX

About Phoenix Group

(Get Free Report)

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.