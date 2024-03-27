Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Insider Andrew Briggs Sells 40,039 Shares

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Briggs sold 40,039 shares of Phoenix Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 526 ($6.65), for a total transaction of £210,605.14 ($266,150.82).
Phoenix Group Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of PHNX stock traded up GBX 5.80 ($0.07) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 543.80 ($6.87). 2,509,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,238,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -654.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 503.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 496. Phoenix Group Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 436.40 ($5.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.20 ($7.76).
Phoenix Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 26.65 ($0.34) per share. This is a boost from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $26.00. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,341.46%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Phoenix Group
Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.
