Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after buying an additional 459,949 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 4,641 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.39.



Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

