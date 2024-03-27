Planned Solutions Inc. Buys New Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,364,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,106,000 after acquiring an additional 52,562 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,142,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,045,000 after acquiring an additional 643,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in TotalEnergies by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,350,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823,670 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,648,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,480,000 after acquiring an additional 129,960 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TotalEnergies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,852,000 after acquiring an additional 11,094 shares during the period. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of TTE traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.28. 672,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,782,389. The company has a market capitalization of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.10. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.63.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $54.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.14 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.57%.

TotalEnergies Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Articles

