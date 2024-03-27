Planned Solutions Inc. Invests $165,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 17,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,391,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 14,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.43. 1,768,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,445,851. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.78 and a one year high of $81.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $78.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.2732 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.