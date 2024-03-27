Courier Capital LLC Buys New Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,014 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.37. 2,057,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,050,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $21.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.82 and its 200-day moving average is $17.69.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Argus downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

