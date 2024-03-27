The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA lowered its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.8% of Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 8,297 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 124,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its position in Home Depot by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.1 %

HD traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.20. The stock had a trading volume of 607,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,985. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

