Wedbush Increases Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $725.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $615.00 to $725.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.22% from the stock’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $583.18.

Shares of NFLX opened at $629.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $576.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.50. Netflix has a 52 week low of $315.62 and a 52 week high of $634.39. The company has a market capitalization of $272.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total transaction of $25,591,006.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,003,651.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,767 shares of company stock valued at $151,298,232 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

