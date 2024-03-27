Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 620 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 870 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,291 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 1,367 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $668.50.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,220,540.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,582 shares of company stock worth $10,736,778 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.0 %

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $730.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $722.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $640.72. The company has a market cap of $324.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.77. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $476.75 and a fifty-two week high of $787.08.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

