iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 495,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,041 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $49,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 89,272,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,061,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,258,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,797 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,433,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,254,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.74 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.71 and its 200 day moving average is $96.35.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

