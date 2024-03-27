New Millennium Group LLC Sells 40,024 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

New Millennium Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 96.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,024 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after buying an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 113.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,350 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,623,380,000 after buying an additional 52,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 6.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,259,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,530,696,000 after acquiring an additional 243,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $443.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $432.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $398.85. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $304.77 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

