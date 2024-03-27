Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,739,000 after acquiring an additional 46,547 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,529,000 after purchasing an additional 111,170 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,378,000 after buying an additional 413,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 6.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after acquiring an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after purchasing an additional 197,422 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In bought 1,191,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Pgim Strategic Investments, In purchased 1,191,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,997.15. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,056,632 shares in the company, valued at $102,105,427.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,255 shares of company stock worth $3,215,664. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 price target (down previously from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:PRU traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,342. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.89. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.22 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.09). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

