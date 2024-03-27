Evercore ISI Reiterates Outperform Rating for Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ)

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Evercore ISI in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $300.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.37.

Shares of STZ stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $270.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,592. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $217.05 and a one year high of $273.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth about $7,768,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

