Courier Capital LLC Acquires 346 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 23,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 26,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 11,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.09.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,095,135. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $38.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

