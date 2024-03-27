United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:UPS traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.52. 2,457,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,229. The firm has a market cap of $124.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.68 and a twelve month high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.41.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.45.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

