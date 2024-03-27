iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Bought by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $2,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 146,190.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,728,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,426,052,000 after buying an additional 105,655,977 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,307,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,466,000 after buying an additional 30,132 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,606,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,182,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,320,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,290,000 after buying an additional 635,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 990,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,930,000 after buying an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.05. The company had a trading volume of 25,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,225. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $129.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.2191 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

