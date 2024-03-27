HNI (NYSE:HNI) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.25

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.24, with a volume of 10011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.69.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.45.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. HNI had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $679.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.49%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HNI news, Director Mary A. Bell sold 2,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $124,990.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,772.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,374 shares of company stock valued at $749,534 in the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HNI by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of HNI by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of HNI by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

