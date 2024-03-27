Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $403.76

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $403.76 and last traded at $398.31, with a volume of 144258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $397.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $383.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.46 billion, a PE ratio of 79.05, a PEG ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total value of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David J. Rosa sold 80,710 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.28, for a total transaction of $31,418,788.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 163,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,607,962.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 248,418 shares of company stock worth $95,927,097 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,536,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after purchasing an additional 847,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 32,360.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 686,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,721,000 after purchasing an additional 684,749 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

