Courier Capital LLC Sells 633 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.29. 535,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,046,605. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.28. The stock has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $96.05.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 82.82%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.50 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

