Courier Capital LLC Buys 1,018 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 160.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 716.7% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Price Performance

NYSE:WHR traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.93. 364,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,812. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.47. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $98.40 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.61 and a 200 day moving average of $116.14.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on WHR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Whirlpool from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Whirlpool from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Whirlpool from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.