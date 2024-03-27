Courier Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Courier Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 7,565 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,278,000 after acquiring an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $320,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 162.0% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 49,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,783,000 after purchasing an additional 30,385 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EMR traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $112.61. The stock had a trading volume of 510,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,811,041. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $113.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $64.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

