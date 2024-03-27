Courier Capital LLC Has $1.36 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 157.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 486.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.02. 379,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,214,974. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.90 and a 200 day moving average of $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $42.15.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

