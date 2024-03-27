Courier Capital LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Courier Capital LLC cut its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 39.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,027 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 27,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of REET traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.36. 173,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,477. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.58. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $24.65.

About iShares Global REIT ETF

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.