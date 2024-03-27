Courier Capital LLC Sells 1,267 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Courier Capital LLC lowered its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,548,365,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 60,024.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,363,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,381,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,735,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,434,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191,426 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 565.4% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $166.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.76. 1,269,272 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,663,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.75. The company has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

