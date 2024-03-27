Courier Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,334 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 211,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after purchasing an additional 18,174 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,981,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 32,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 443,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,071,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.78. The company had a trading volume of 679,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,671. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.86. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $35.93. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

