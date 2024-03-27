Courier Capital LLC Makes New $658,000 Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VICI traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,202,460. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.79. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.63 and a one year high of $34.05.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.94%.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.58.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

